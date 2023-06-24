New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said all efforts are being made to restore peace in Manipur on instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah said this in an all-party meeting held in New Delhi to discuss the prevailing situations in the northeastern state.

Home Minister Amit Shah also told the meeting that since the violence began in the state, there has “not been a single day” when he did not speak to Prime Minister Modi on the situation or the prime minister did not give instructions, the BJP’s Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra told reporters after the meeting.

The opposition parties have been critical of the Centre’s handling of the Manipur situation and have questioned the prime minister’s “silence” on the issue.

Nearly 120 people lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured since the ethnic violence broke out in the state.

“In his statement at the meeting, Amit Shah ji said very clearly that there was not a single day when he did not speak to the prime minister since the violence began on May 3.

“Efforts to restore peace in the state are being taken on the instructions of the prime minister,” Patra said.

