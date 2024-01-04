Guwahati: In a formal communication directed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, put forward several significant suggestions regarding the impending delimitation process for Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in Manipur.

Minister Singh stressed the crucial need for the delimitation process to be based on the latest census figures, highlighting the importance of fairness and impartiality without any bias towards particular communities or ethnic groups. Emphasising transparency as a cornerstone, the Minister urged for an unbiased approach to ensure an equitable and just conclusion.

Among the proposals, Minister Singh recommended the establishment of an additional unreserved Lok Sabha constituency.

This constituency would encompass the eight unreserved Assembly constituencies currently part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, which presently stands as an ST reserved constituency.

Anticipating a potential increase in Assembly seats from the existing 60 to 70, Minister Singh advocated for a balanced distribution or creation of both reserved (SC/ST) and unreserved seats.

Looking ahead to the lifting of the moratorium in 2026 and the subsequent changes, the Minister emphasised the necessity for a comprehensive delimitation exercise based on the latest census data, incorporating biometrics and Aadhar linkage for accuracy and authenticity.

Expressing confidence in these proposed recommendations, the Union Minister highlighted their potential to contribute to a more balanced and fair political representation in Manipur.

He emphasised that these suggestions align with the democratic principles and core values of Bharat, aiming for an equitable representation for all.