IMPHAL: Kuki-Zo groups in violence-affected Manipur have demanded re-imposition of the armed forces special powers act (AFSPA) in the valley areas of the strife-torn Northeast state.

Moreover, the Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur have also demanded removal of state police force from the hill areas of the state.

Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) and Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) urged union home minister Amit Shah to remove state forces from the border town Moreh and adjoining tribal-majority settlements and impose AFSPA in the valley areas of Manipur.

Notably, CoTU and ITLF, representing the Kuki tribes of Manipur, initiated a 24-hour shutdown to protest against alleged atrocities by state forces.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur is witnessing renewed tensions following recent violent incidents.

Earlier, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh expressed deep concern over the situation in the state, warning that those contributing to tensions would be held accountable for potential stringent government actions, including the re-imposition of AFSPA.