Guwahati: The Manipur government on Wednesday passed a directive to all agencies and ambulances not to use similar-sounding sirens used by the police department in order to avoid confusion and panic in the strife-torn state.

Presently, there are ambulances, as well as other agencies that use, sounds similar to police sirens and that creates panic among the people of the state which has been fighting the ethnic battle for the last eight months.

The state home department issued the order keeping the prevailing law and order situation of the state and for effective maintenance of the law and order situation in the state.

Considering the sensitive nature of the use of the same sirens by different authorities and to avoid any kind of misunderstanding that may occur amongst the general public, all sirens fitted in ambulances and any agency other than the police and law enforcement agencies should not be similar with those used by the latter, the order stated.

The state transport department will issue necessary orders in this regard too, the directive of the home department signed by its commissioner T Ranjit Singh added.