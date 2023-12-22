Imphal: The Manipur government has taken steps to resume public transport service along the Imphal-Churachandpur and Imphal-Kangpokpi-Mao routes with the deployment of adequate security convoys along the stretch from Saturday (December 23, 2023) onwards.

These routes were halted by communal violence that started on May 3, 2023.

On Thursday, the Home Department of the Government of Manipur issued a public notice for the deployment of additional forces on these highways for the convenience and security of the people.

Paojalal Hangshing, Assistant Secretary of the Kuki Inpi, and the CoTU’s Information Secretary opposed the government’s decision.

These tribal bodies while appealing to the government to withdraw its order, cautioned that any untoward incidents arising out of it be the sole responsibility of the concerned authorities.

The new move was for free passage of Meitei civilians while the movement of the Kuki-Zo community continued to be neglected, the Kuki-Zo outfits asserted.