IMPHAL: The issue of unemployment and the resulting frustration among youths is a major problem in the Northeast region.

This was stated by Manipur Governor La Ganesan.

The Manipur Governor said that unemployment among the youths of the Northeast and resulting frustration is the key problem in the Northeast.

Manipur Governor La Ganesan made this statement while speaking at an event titled – “Inspiration Episode 18”, held at the City Convention Centre in Imphal.

The Manipur Governor said that entrepreneur development is an important key to economic development.

Entrepreneurs not only provide self-employment but also provide job opportunities for others, said Manipur Governor La Ganesan.

The new generations of entrepreneurs need technical, managerial, financial and marketing skills to meet the challenge of the new world order to be able to compete, he observed.

The Manipur Governor said that efforts have been made to mitigate the unemployment problems in the region.

“There is a need for innovation and participatory approach to attract experts in this field,” he said.