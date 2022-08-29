IMPHAL: The Churachandpur Medical College in Manipur is all set to open in October this year.

This was informed by Manipur health minister Dr S Ranjan Singh.

The first academic session of Churachandpur Medical College in Manipur will start from October this year, informed Singh.

The Churachandpur Medical College in Manipur will have 100 MBBS seats.

Manipur health minister S Ranjan Singh made this statement after inspecting the newly-constructed medical college at IB Road in Churachandpur district.

This is the first medical college of the State which has been established in the hill districts of Manipur, he remarked.

Manipur health minister S Ranjan Singh said that the Churachandpur Medical College is ready for inauguration.

“On starting this medical college it would be a boon for the people of Manipur and Churachandpur,” said Manipur health minister S Ranjan Singh.