Imphal: The Anti-drug cell of Imphal East Police busted a fake currency racket at Urup Kangthak village and Keirao village area in Manipur.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case. The officials also recovered drugs and bundles of fake currency from the gang, said police.

“We recovered 3,790 suspected World is Yours (WY) drugs, 60 grams suspected Heroin, 26 bundles and 89 numbers of 500 fake currency notes and 101 numbers of 500 fake currency uncut sheets,” said a police official.

Further investigations are underway.