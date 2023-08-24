Imphal: Two Manipuri films, Eikhoigi Yum (Our Home) and Beyond Blast, were honoured with the best film awards in the 69th National Film Awards, which were announced on Thursday.

Eikhoigi Yum, directed by Mayanglambam Romi Meitei, won the award for the Best Feature Film in Meiteilon (Manipuri).

The film is set in Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in northeastern India, and tells the story of a fishing community facing an eviction notice. The film was produced by Chingshubam Sheetal and Romi Meitei.

Beyond Blast, a documentary film directed by Saikhom Ratan, won the award for the Best Biographical Film.

The film tells the story of Konthoujam Maikel Meitei, a bomb blast victim who has overcome his physical and emotional challenges to become a motivational speaker. The film was produced by Konjengbam Sushila Leima.

The awards were presented in 35 categories, including Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Film Editing.

The awards were a major success for Manipuri cinema, which has been growing in recent years. The two award-winning films are a testament to the talent and creativity of the Manipuri film industry.