Guwahati: Anur, a film directed by Monjul Baruah, has won the Best Feature Film award in Assamese language at the 69th National Film Awards. The awards were announced on Thursday evening.

Another Assamese film, Boomba Ride, directed by Biswajeet Bora, bagged the Best Mishing Film award. Reema Borah’s Assamese film Anunaad-The Resonance won best feature film award on social issues.

Pranab Jyoti Deka’s film Fire on Edge won the Best Anthropological Film award in the non-feature section.

Actress Jahanara Begum and Kulada Kumar Bhattacharyya from Assam were honoured with Special Mentions in the Feature Films category and for Best Narration in Hatibondhu, respectively.

Allu Arjun was named as the Best Actor for the film Pushpa, while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the award for Best Actress for the films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali won the Best Editor award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the award for Best Feature Film, while Garwali and Hindi film Ek Tha Gaon bagged the award for Best Non-Feature film.

Here is the full list of all the winners:

Best Bengali Film – Kalkokkho

Best Hindi Film – Sardar Udham

Best Gujarati Film – Last Film Show

Best Kannada Film – 777 Charlie

Best Maithili Film – Samanantar

Best Marathi Film – Ekda Kay Zala

Best Malayalam Film – Home

Special Mentions in Feature Films category

Kadaisi Vivasayi – Late Shri Nallandi

Jhilli – Aranya Gupta & Bithan Biswas

Home – Indrans

Anur – Jahanara Begum

Major awards in the Non-Feature Films category.

Best Non-Feature Film – Ek Tha Gaon (Garhwali & Hindi)

Best Director – Bakual Matiyani for the film Smile Please (Hindi)

Best Film on Family Values – Chand Saanse (Hindi)

Best Cinematographer – Bittu Rawat for the film Pataal Tee (Bhotiya)

Best Investigative Film – Looking For Challan (English)

Best Educational Film – Sirpigalin Sipangal (Tamil)

Best Film on Social Issues – Mithu Di (English), Three Two One (Marathi & Hindi)

Best Environmental Films – Munnam Valavu (Malayalam