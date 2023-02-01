Imphal: A Shaktiman truck bound for Nagaland with timbers to be worth around Rs 1.28 Crore in the regional markets has been impounded along with three alleged smugglers in Manipur’s Kamjong district bordering Myanmar on the east on Wednesday, a defence wing press statement issued here said.

On receiving reliable information from across the border, the Shangshak Battalion under the aegis of the Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) intercepted and foiled timber smuggling in the general area of Gamnuom village of Kamjong District at around 6 pm on Wednesday, the statement said.

Also Read: Assam: G20 delegates visit Kaziranga National Park

Shangshak Battalion under the aegis of IGAR (South) foiled Timber Smuggling in the general area of Gamnuom village of Kamjong District on Wednesday.

The Assam Rifles troops intercepted a Shaktiman truck loaded with illegal timber in the general area of Gamnuom village, evaluated to be worth Rs 1.28 Crores.

Also Read: Smugglers from Assam & Manipur arrested with drugs worth Rs 2.7 crore

The seized timber along with apprehended smugglers and vehicles were handed over to the Forest department, Kamjong for further legal action(s), the statement added.