Thousands rally in Manipur demanding Faster Indo-Naga peace process

Imphal: Thousands of people, mostly tribal students, participated in a rally in Manipur’s Ukhrul town on Wednesday to demand the acceleration of the Indo-Naga peace process.

The rally, organized by the Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS) students’ union, drew support for the ongoing peace talks between the Indian government and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) in New Delhi.

Participants in the rally chanted slogans such as “Implement Framework Agreement,” “We Want Solution,” and “In Solidarity With Collective Leadership.”

“There is a delay in the flag and constitution, which is our core issue. There is no compromise on our core issue,” stated Ayung Sayai, a leader of the Wung Tangkhul Region.

TKS vice-president Omry Ningshen explained that the rally was organized for two reasons: to demand that the Centre expedite the Indo-Naga peace process based on the Framework Agreement and to reaffirm that the negotiations under the banner of NSCN/GPRN have the mandate of the Naga people.

Two ceasefire agreements between the Indian government and Naga groups, one in 1964 and another in 1997 with the NSCN-IM were intended to facilitate dialogue and negotiation. Still, they have failed to produce a positive outcome to date.

The NSCN-IM has been in a stalemate with the Government of India over the issue of a separate flag and constitution.