Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday inaugurated 20 projects and laid foundation stones for 24 projects worth Rs. 70.21 crore in Manipur’s Ukhrul district bordering Myanmar on the East.

The Chief Minister who undertook a helicopter tour in the district headquarters inaugurated 20 projects worth Rs. 29.93 crore and laid foundation stones for 24 projects worth Rs. 40.48 crore during a reception function at the complex of the DC office, Ukhrul district headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that with the taking up of various developmental projects, the Ukhurl would be transformed into a summer city which would be the top priority of the state government.

The Imphal to Ukhrul road would also be developed into a four-lane for speedy transportation within one hour between the two places, he added.

He also said that what he inaugurated on Wednesday was what he had given his commitment during his visit to Ukhrul in 2017-18.

He further appreciated the CSO leaders and village chiefs for their anti-drug campaign in support of the War on Drugs campaign, highlighting that 1.5 lakh youth have been affected by drugs and approved the opening of a Rs. 5 crore Drug Rehabilitation Centre under the Social Welfare department.

The multi-crore projects the CM inaugurated included a working women hostel at Ukhrul district headquarters, a girl’s hostel at Paoyee, PHSC buildings for Tusom, Ngainga, Ringui, and Pushing villages, primary school building at Sirarakhong village, Ngachonmi primary school building at Ukhrul, Ringui Aya-tong primary school building, Ringui Ramhon primary school building, Paorei primary school building, Shirui guest house, barrack-type quarters for PHC Lambui, augmentation of water supply at Yaolen, Paoyee Ajingtang, Chingjaroi CV, Leiyaram, Tora Khunou and Langreiphung villages and Open gym at Ukhrul district headquarters.

The chief minister laid the foundation stones for 24 projects to be taken up in the different areas of Ukhrul district including the construction of Bailey bridge over Challo River at Poi village, construction of the road from NH-2’02 to Hallang, improvement of New Tusom-Tusom CV circular road, construction of PHSC Phungcham building, construction of different quarters for Ukhrul Police Station, Chingai PS, Jesami PS, Shangshak PS, Phungyar PS, Somdal PS, Litan PS, government children home and cultural center cum multipurpose building at Ukhrul district headquarter and works for advancement of integrated farming at Huisu village.