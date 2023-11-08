Guwahati: In a major breakthrough, the Kamrup Police and Special Task Force (STF), intercepted a Bolero pick-up vehicle where they found opium which is worth Rs. 6 crore.

The vehicle was seized from Amingaon area in the city when it was coming from Manipur.

The Kamrup police and STF stopped the vehicle after received a tip-off and found the opium in hidden chambers of the Bolero.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the efforts of the police in nabbing four persons along with 30 kg opium.

He wrote his is X handle, “Acting on a tip off, @STFAssam intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state and recovered 36 kg of opium hidden in a secret chamber of the vehicle. Four persons were apprehended in this connection. Kudos to @assampolice!’

The arrested smugglers of the opium has been identified as Montul Ali, Aijul Hoque, Mohammad Shafiqul Ali and Raju Ali.