Guwahati: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that will be flagged off in Manipur on January 14.

According to reports, Reddy, who is currently in Delhi, may meet Congress leader Sonia Gandhi today.

CM Reddy will leave for Manipur on Sunday morning. After participating in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on its first day, he will return to Delhi and depart for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum summit, sources said.

Reddy is also likely to discuss the issue of nominations for two MLC seats that fell vacant after the resignation of BRS MLAs Kadiyam Srihari and Kaushik Reddy following their election to legislative assembly last month.

The CM will be accompanied by IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials will be meeting several industry leaders and pitch Telangana as an ideal investment destination.