Imphal: The Kuki Students’ Organisation Churachandpur strongly condemned the suspension of three Kuki government officials working with the Manipur Education Department and stated that it would resist the implementation of the government’s order.

It also appealed to the Governor to annul the suspension and reinstate the affected officials within 48 hours, emphasizing the cause of justice.

The Government of Manipur on Friday suspended three officers belonging to the Kuki community from their services in the Education Department.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, placed Jangkhohao Haokip, Zonal Education Officer (ZEO), Churachandpur; Lhingtinneng, ZEO, Kangpokpi and L. Taithul, Deputy Inspector (DI) of Schools, Samulamlan Block of ZEO, Churachandpur, under suspension with immediate effect.

In an order, the governor states that the suspensions were made in the exercise of powers conferred by Rule 10(1) (e)of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules 1965 under the disciplinary proceeding against them.

Manipur government on December 28, 2023, constituted a three-member Inquiry Committee to inquire into the issuance of the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for affiliation of Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE) by unauthorized persons/officials in respect of 25 education institutions from Manipur which were recently affiliated and later de-affiliation to the CBSE.

Notably, the CBSE recently withdrew the affiliation, which was granted to the 25 schools from two districts of Manipur — Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi with immediate effect. However, the affiliation was withdrawn on the ground that the NOCs submitted by these schools had not been issued by the authorized functionaries of the State Government and for cancellation of affiliation as requested by the Manipur Government.