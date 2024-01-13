GUWAHATI: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will interact with the public in Guwahati city of Assam during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi’s public interaction in Guwahati city of Assam will be held, most likely, on January 23.

The interaction is aimed at gathering public opinion for the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country.

The interaction in Guwahati will be primarily focused on issues face by the people of Assam and the Northeast in general.

The Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will be led by Rahul Gandhi, will kick-off in Imphal – the capital of strife-torn Northeast state of Manipur.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of the Congress party will begin in Manipur on January 14 and will culminate in Mumbai on March 20.

In Assam, the march will traverse through over 880 kilometres, spanning across 17 districts, in eight days.

Earlier, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the BJP-led state government would grant permission to the Congress party for the Yatra to move through the state.