IMPHAL: A teenage girl was among five drug traffickers arrested along with drugs – brown sugar at different locations on the NH – 102 Dimapur-Imphal-Moreh international border in Manipur, according to official reports on Thursday.

Based on input from across the border that a teenage girl has been transported drugs from the Moreh International border, the troops of the 20 Assam Rifles intercepted a bus and arrested a girl traveling in the bus from Moreh towards Imphal at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday, a defense wing source said on Thursday.

The girl later identified herself as L Simingla, 19, daughter of L Songao from Uhrul district was nabbed with 206 grams of brown sugar concealed in five different soap cases at the Khudengthabi check post on NH 102.

Also read: Manipur: Narcotics valued at Rs 10 crore seized in Moreh along Myanmar border

The value of the drug would be around Rs 63 lakhs in the local market.

She along with the seized items has been handed over to the Moreh police for further interrogations, the sources added.

Earlier, Manipur police arrested four drug peddlers including a woman with 1.018 kg of brown sugar worth around Rs two crores in the international market on Monday, the police said on Thursday.

The arrested alleged woman drug peddler was identified as Asheibam Thoibi Devi (38) of Imphal East.

Also read: Manipur: 4 Myanmar nationals arrested in Moreh

She was arrested with Md Abdul Matalip (40), Narendra Mahawar (39), and Md Abdul Nasir, 34.

The arrests and seizures were made at Kangpokpi.

The accused and the seized items were handed over to Kangpokpi police station after lodging a case against them, the police source added.

Also read: Manipur: Four detained in NIA raid in Moreh, Rs 30 lakh seized