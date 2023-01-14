Imphal: Four people have been detained in an operation conducted by National Investigation Agency (NIA) at five locations in Manipur’s Moreh town along the Indo-Myanmar border in connection with a terror funding/extortion module case.

During the raid conducted on Friday night, the NIA sleuths also recovered over Rs 30 lakh, several incriminating documents, and four mobile handsets from them, an official said in Imphal on Saturday.

The four people were brought to the NIA office in Imphal on Saturday for interrogation, the official added.

The raids were conducted following reports that crores of rupees were collected by the underground outfits and deposited a huge amount of money to the bank accounts of terror funding syndicates operating in Moreh and Imphal.

The official further said that the nexus between underground groups, banks, and other funding syndicates operating in Moreh and Imphal are under the radar of NIA for a long time.

The investigations are underway and more searches, raids, and arrests are likely to happen, the official added.

The development comes three days after the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai inspected the field formations and forward company operating bases of Indian security forces along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The Union MoS inspected the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along the border areas on his two-day visit on January 10 and January 11.

Minister Nityanand Rai reviewed the construction of fences along the Indo-Myanmar border and also acknowledged the contribution of Assam Rifles in maintaining peace and harmony and preventing cross-border smuggling and drug trafficking in the Northeast including the insurgency-hit areas.