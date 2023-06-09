IMPHAL: Security Forces conductedc joint combing operations for the second consecutive day in Hills and Valley Sector of Manipur on Thursday.

Operations were conducted by adopting a people friendly approach including announcements for voluntarily surrendering of illegal arms prior to search of specific areas.

Presence of magistrates alongwith the columns is being ensured during search operations in non AFSPA areas.

On Thursday 35 weapons(all types), ammunition & warlike stores were recovered.

Domination of NH 37 to ensure incident free movement of essential goods to & from Manipur was carried out as part of the ongoing combing operations.

Sustained confidence building measures, people centric approach & initiating measures to alleviate the hardships are the lines on which Security Forces are relentlessly working to ensure de-escalation of tensions and early return of normalcy

During the conduct of combing operations, adequate measures are being undertaken to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to local population.