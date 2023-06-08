AIZAWL: The number of internally displaced people from fleeing ethnic violence in strife-torn Manipur, who took shelter in Mizoram has crossed a 10,000 mark on Tuesday, an official of state home department said.

The official said that people from the neighbouring state continue to trickle in as violence continues even nearly a week after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state between May 29 and June 1.

With 409 people entering Mizoram in the last 24 hours, altogether 10,091 displaced people have taken shelter in 10 out of 11 districts, he said.

He said that the majority of the displaced people are sheltered in government buildings such as community halls, schools, and makeshift relief camps set up by villages, while others are given shelter by their relatives.

District administrations, NGOs, churches and villagers are providing food and other relief materials to them, he said.

A total of 3,558 people have taken refuge in north Mizoram’s Kolasib district bordering Assam, 3,537 in Aizawl district and 2,440 in Saitual district.

Both Aizawl and Saitual districts share over 90 km long border with Manipur’s Pherzawl and Churachandpur districts.

The remaining people took shelter in Champhai, Khawzawl, Serchhip, Mamit, Lunglei, Hnahthial and Siaha districts.

Recently, the government had constituted a high level panel headed by home minister Lalchamliana to deal with any issue related to the internally displaced people.

The government has also sought monetary assistance to the tune of Rs. 5 crore as immediate relief from the Centre.

Mizoram is already burdened with refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh, who fled their homes due to military coup (Myanmar) and military offensive (Bangladesh).

According to the home department, about 34,000 Myanmar nationals and more than 700 Bangladeshis are currently taking refuge in the northeastern state.