Imphal: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Imphal Branch, Manipur has declared eight individuals wanted in connection with the abduction and killing of Athuan Abonmai, a Naga leader from the northeastern states.

The bullet-ridden body of Abonmai was found in Pallong village under Tamei police station in Manipur’s Tamenglong district.

The NIA has announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of the wanted criminals. The eight suspects, identified as Khamkhuanang, Athuana Pamei, Withonbou, Chunkimlung Thaimei, Keiduampou Panmei, Pousabou alias Jackson, NK Widingambou, and Achuna Panmei, all hail from Tamenglong district and are believed to have committed the crime.

They are punishable under sections 302/ 307/ 365/ 400 and 34 IPC and section 16/17/ 20 of the UA (P) Act.

The NIA took up the case following an order from the Union Home Ministry, and the Manipur government has handed over the case to the central investigation agency as the act is suspected to be carried out by the NSCN (IM) cadres.

Abonmai, who was the advisor and former president of Zeliangrong Baudi (Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland), was abducted on September 22, 2021, by around 20 cadres of the NCN (IM) while attending the “Go to Hills 2.0” program in Tamenglong Headquarters. A case was registered at Lamphel police station, Imphal West by his son, Aran Abonmai, soon after his kidnapping.

The NIA has put up the photographs of the eight wanted persons on display on the wall of the Cheirap Court in Imphal. The case is considered sensitive due to its possible inter-state ramifications.