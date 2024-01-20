SHILLONG: Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma has raised batted for imposition of President’s Rule in the strife-torn Northeast state of Manipur.

Mizoram CM Lalduhoma said that he expects President’s Rule will be imposed soon in Manipur as the ongoing crisis in the state is far from over.

“The situation in Manipur is not improving. There has to be a solution between the Centre, the Manipur government and tribal leaders,” Mizoram CM Lalduhoma said.

The Mizoram CM added: “That is what we are expecting, as it has been very long. The situation does not change, and sometimes it becomes worse.”

Speaking about the people from Manipur taking refuge in Mizoram, CM Lalduhoma said: “Indian Constitution provides that they can settle anywhere in the country.”

“Unless normalcy returns to the state of Manipur, we will look after them,” Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma said.

Notably, Mizoram has been sheltering hundreds of people, belonging to Kuki tribe, who came from violence-hit Manipur, a state ruled by the BJP.

“There has to be a solution between the tribal leaders and the state government; it must be mediated by the union home ministry,” Lalduhoma said.

“We (Mizoram) have nothing to do, except to look after the people who are staying there,” the Mizoram chief minister further said.

Earlier, in December last year, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh had asked his Mizoram counterpart Lalduhoma not to interfere in the internal matters of Manipur.