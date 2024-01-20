Imphal: A mob allegedly tried to loot weapons from a camp of the Indian Reserved Battalion (IRB) in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Thursday night, leading to an opening of fire in which five youths were injured, two of them seriously, officials said on Friday.

The incident happened after a rally held at the Ningthoukong Kha Khunou of the same district protesting against the killing of four civilians including a father and son by the militants on Thursday afternoon.

The protesters blamed the law protectors unable to protect the lives of villagers and demanded weapons, arms, and ammunition to protect themselves from the armed miscreants and militants.

The protest turned into a mob that tried to storm the camp of the 2nd IRB battalion in the Naransena area to loot arms and ammunition, they said.

Soon, a clash with the forces broke out. The IRB forces and BSF personnel posted at the camp tried to bring the situation under control and ultimately opened firing to foil the looting attempts.

Five persons Huirem Boynao, 21, Oinam Umakanta, 24, Pebam Sana, 21, Oinam Naobi, 29, and Kongkham Tondonba, 46 suffered bullet injuries.

They were rushed to the Raj Medicity, Imphal for treatments.

The conditions of Huirem Boynao, 21, and Pebam Sana,21, who got bullet injuries on the chest and head are stated to be serious, officials added.