Guwahati: Northeast’s most-awaited fashion show for a cause event Northeast International Fashion Week ((NEIFW) — 2024 is scheduled to take place on January 27-28, 2024 in Guwahati on the premises of the South Point School Campus, Barshapara, Guwahati.

NEIFW has always been a big buzz in the entire northeast where all aspiring and notable fashion designers of India and abroad participate to showcase their exclusive designs for a noble cause

The opening theme of NEIFW goes for “Fashion for all” which means apart from designer shows it is an amazing platform for kids, teens and ladies who are interested in the line of Fashion.

Interested fashion lovers will be coming from different parts of India.

NEIFW is not just another fashion event but an event with always a social cause.

The social themes of the event earlier were for the old-age home; eye and body organ donations, planting trees and protecting the environment, giving shelter and protecting the animals along with international NGO PETA and many more animal welfare organisations.

This 8th season is there to create awareness for animal shelters, old age animals and adopt animals.

NEIFW this year would be more enthralling as Prasantt Ghosh, who has revived the legacy of northeast rich handloom crafts globally, is all prepped up to spread social awareness in a new way through fashion.

The fashion designer who has led the creation of a new fashion wave across the world by defining the authenticity of northeast crafts has come up with a theme to support

Prasanta Ghosh has worked in shows all over India and countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Nepal and so on. He has also been awarded the Best Fashion Choreographer of Northeast — 2011, the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Wife of the Governor — 2018 and the Northeast Leadership Award — 2015 for his excellent service in the field of fashion, textile and craftsmanship.

It is also an amazing platform for collaboration with neighbouring countries and people from different cultures, this event is a great platform for young talents to showcase their talent and win interest worldwide.

Most importantly the objective of the event is to create brand awareness among the public and media associated with the fashion industry of the North East.

There are also fashion accessories stalls from budding and established entrepreneurs at this event.

The 8th Season of NEIFW has a host of aspiring fashion designers from all over the northeast states and also from neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan along with some amazing designers lined up from all over India.

The magnificent event is powered and hosted by the team of Kreative People — under Prasantt Ghosh, one of the best fashion designers and fashion choreographers in Northeast, India.

Since 2015, Ghosh and his team have been working rigorously on creating the biggest platform for the future of fashion and integrating the Northeast’s rich handloom crafts internationally.

Ghosh — the face of fashion designing and modelling from the seven sisters of India, is a man who firmly believes that Indian threads and artisans can create unmatched magic in the world of fashion.

His three-decades-long career as a fashion designer and choreographer is full of awe-inspiring moments.

Apart from being a fashion designer, Ghosh is a versatile fashion choreographer,

He has done choreography for more than 2000 fashion and beauty-related events in India and abroad.

Ghosh’s fashion collection is widely popular across the world and is available in many outlets in India and abroad as well.

NEIFW always targets domestic/international buyers with the right trends and promotes Northeast Handloom and Handicrafts.

NEIFW also has an impressive line-up of designers and models from Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

It is a landmark event in the sense that the Northeast is now going to be the latest fashion destination for all designers of the neighbouring regions.