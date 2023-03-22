IMPHAL: The Meitei Cheiraoba festival, (indigenous Manipuri New Year- 2023), the socio-religious institution of Manipuri society which marks the ending of the outgoing year with the beginning of a new year was celebrated with ritual, gaiety, and traditional grand feasts in every house on Wednesday.

Sajibu Nongma P?nba, also called Meetei Cheiraoba or Sajibu Cheiraoba, is the lunar new year festival of the people who follow the religion of Sanamahism in Manipur. It began during the reign of King Maliya Phambalcha (1359 BC-1329 BC).

As part of the festival, people wear new clothes, clean their houses and decorate dishes that are first offered to various deities.

Also as a part of the ritual, people climb the nearest hilltop in the belief that it will enable them to rise to greater heights in worldly life.

The married sisters and daughters present clothes and loins to their brothers, parents, and guardians on this day.

Besides, there were entertainment programmes of Manipuri courtyard plays and traditional Manipuri folk dance at different locations in the afternoon.

On this occasion, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens and expressed her hope that the festival binds different communities of India in bonds of love, harmony, and affection.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey urged all to rededicate themselves to the promotion of peace and harmony for making a better Manipur in the future.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “The day is observed with piousness and serenity and by preparing traditional cuisine and ritual offering to the Lord.”

Manipur Speaker Th Satyabrata Singh said the Cheiraoba celebration began during the reign of King Maliya Phambalcha (1359 BC-1329 BC) who started the Meitei Calendar year when he ascended the throne at the age of 25.