IMPHAL: A three-day international conference has highlighted among others the central government’s releasing Rs.4980.99 lakh for helping one crore farmers, 10,000 Bio-input Resource Centres to be established across India and the presentation of 153 research papers by many resource persons across the globe.



At the valedictory ceremony of the three-day international conference on Natural Farming for Revitalizing Environment and Resilient Agriculture, Union MoS External Affairs and Education RK Ranjan Singh on Sunday stated that 10,000 Bio-input Resource Centres will be established across the country in the next three years under the central government subsidy to push the growth of natural farming.

Also read: Meghalaya approves tourism policy 2023 & DREAM



Opening the conference at the auditorium of Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Imphal, Manipur Governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey said that to promote natural farming in the country schemes like National Agriculture Development Scheme and Indian Natural farming System have been introduced and a total of Rs.4980.99 lakh was released.

The government has set a target of helping one crore farmer to adopt natural farming in the next three years.



Dr Indira Sarangthem, Dean, College of Agriculture, CAU stated that altogether 153 research papers were presented during the three-day international conference where eight technical sessions were organized.



Four books on agricultural research works written by different resourced persons were also released during the conference.



Delegates from within and outside the countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, Germany, England, and the U.S. have taken part in eight technical sessions organized by Central Agricultural University, Imphal.



Dr Anupam Mishra, Vice-Chancellor, CAU, Imphal, Dr. P.S.Pandey, Vice-Chancellor, RLBCAU, Pusa, Bihar, Dr. Indira Sarangthem, Dean, College of Agriculture, CAU, and students attended the conference.