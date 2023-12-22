IMPHAL: Panic gripped villagers residing around the Loktak Lake in Manipur when a decomposed body of a woman was recovered from the lake.

The woman’s body was recovered from near the Meichakpi basin of the Loktak Lake in Manipur, with her hands tied from behind.

The Manipur police and a forensic expert team, in response to a report from the general public, rushed to the spot and fished out the body from the Lake.

The body of the woman was recovered on Thursday (December 21), the Manipur police informed on Friday (December 22).

The police team conducted a preliminary investigation into the recovery of the woman’s body, which was found in a decomposed state.

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh: NIA to take over probe into assassination of former MLA Yumsen Matey

The body was recovered from an area, which is unfrequented by villagers for the past few months due to the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The deceased woman is believed to be aged around 50 years.

The body was brought to the morgue of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, Manipur for further investigation.

The Manipur police also sought the cooperation of the general public in identifying the body, currently kept at the RIMS morgue.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections of laws has been registered at a concerned police station in Manipur.