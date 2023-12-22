ITANAGAR: The national investigation agency (NIA) is all set to take over probe into the assassination of former Arunachal Pradesh MLA Yumsen Matey.

Arunachal Pradesh government decides to transfer the assassination case of former MLA Yumsen Matey to the NIA.

This decision was taken by the Arunachal Pradesh government following a proposal from the state’s police department.

Matey was shot dead by unknown assailants on December 15 at Lazu in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh near the India-Myanmar border.

“In a bid to ensure a meticulous and thorough investigation, the state government has taken the crucial step of transferring the case to the (NIA).The Home Department, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, has already forwarded the case to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India, through a letter dated December 21, 2023, seeking the necessary directions for the NIA’s intervention” the government said in a statement.

While police refused to identify the attackers it is suspected that they may be linked to the terrorist group NSCN-KYA.

In 2009, Matey was elected as a Congress MLA from the 56th Khonsa West Assembly Constituency.