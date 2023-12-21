Guwahati: The 30th Imphal Book Fair in Manipur, which was supposed to conclude on Thursday (December 21), has been extended by another three days on public demand, indicating the high note and radiating resilience in the face of adversity.

Despite the prevailing conflict and logistical challenges, this literary celebration managed to ignite the spark of knowledge and enthusiasm among its attendees. The week-long event, which started on December 15, will now conclude on December 24.

Hosted jointly by the State Central Library and the Department of Art and Culture in collaboration with the Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation, Kolkata, despite encountering several hurdles, from a change in venue to a reduced number of participating book firms, yet, defied the odds by drawing a significant crowd, particularly students from various corners of Manipur.

Lauding the organisers of the fair, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to the social media to appeal to the youths of the state to explore the book fair.

“Book fair not only instills reading habits to the youths but also provides the readers with an opportunity to interact with authors and publishers of books. Before it ends on 24th December, I urge all to visit the 30th Imphal Book Fair organised by the State Central Library Imphal under the aegis of Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation, Ministry of Culture at the State Central Library and Manipur Archives campus at Keishampat. Celebrate the joy of reading and embrace the knowledge waiting to be discovered,” Chief Minister Biren Singh wrote on his Facebook page.

Rajkumari Urmila Devi, Chief Librarian of the State Central Library, highlighted the evolving landscape of libraries in Manipur, acknowledging the recent dip in their influence but expressing unwavering optimism about a swift revival. She emphasised the pivotal role played by the Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation in nurturing these libraries, despite a recent pause in financial aid due to funding constraints.

Reflecting on the library’s journey from controversy to aspirations of becoming a model institution, Urmila Devi prioritised transparency and modernisation.

Her vision involves enhancing infrastructure, integrating modern technology and ensuring greater accountability before her tenure concludes in 2026.

Renowned author Saratchand Thiyam emphasised the importance of book fairs as beacons of knowledge during troubled times.

He reiterated that the Imphal Book Fair is not merely a gathering for bibliophiles but a social hub where readers engage with authors and publishers, fostering a unique sense of community.

While acknowledging the rise of e-books and digital libraries, Thiyam passionately defended the irreplaceable allure of physical books and the joy of storytelling from their original pages.

Ramesh Tiwari, a regular participant from Kolkata-based Book Line, expressed regret for missing this year’s fair due to unforeseen circumstances.

His poignant recollections of dedicated book lovers traveling considerable distances to acquire cherished reads highlighted the unique fervour of the Imphal Book Fair.

Meanwhile, Martin Thokchom, owner of Ukiyo Bookstore, emphasised the fair’s gradual growth, acknowledging its imperative role in fostering a vibrant reading culture in Imphal.

Despite recognising the need for improvements, Martin lauded the fair’s momentum, envisioning even brighter days ahead.

The Imphal Book Fair, though faced with challenges, continues to serve as a cultural cornerstone, uniting communities through the love of literature.

As it evolves, embracing modernity while cherishing tradition, the fair remains a testament to the unwavering spirit of resilience and intellectual nourishment amidst adversity.