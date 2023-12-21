IMPHAL: A delegation of the Manipur unit of Janata Dal-United, led by its president Ksh Biren Singh informed Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey about the hike in airfares between Imphal and Guwahati.

The Manipur JD-U delegation stated that airfare for the flights between Imphal and Guwahati has become exorbitant even going up to Rs 10,000 for a single ticket due to the crisis in Manipur for the past seven months.

People belonging to the Meetei/Meitei have been compelled to take a flight whenever they need to travel outside the state, the JDU stated.

This is due to the blockade along the National Highway and the risks associated with traveling by road from Imphal to Dimapur/Jiribam/Silchar, it added.

Against this backdrop, the JD-U, while calling on the Manipur governor on Thursday (December 21) requested her to extend assistance to artists, actors, and technicians from the state.

The Manipur governor, however, said that all sections of society have been affected due to the violence in the state.

She assured the delegation that she would ask the government to work out plans to extend support to the artist community and the working class so that they can support their families.