IMPHAL: Olympics medallist Mirabai Chanu has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah to ensure that peace returns to the violence-affected Northeast state of Manipur.

Mirabai Chanu, in a video message, appealed PM Narendra Modi to being an end to the ongoing conflict between the Kuki and Metei communities in the state of Manipur.

Notably, over 150 people have lost their lives thus far due to the ongoing conflict between the two communities in the state – Kuki and Meitei – since May 3.

In the video message to PM Modi and Amit Shah, Mirabai Chanu said: “It has been almost three months that my home state of Manipur has been affected by largescale violence.”

“But peace in Manipur is yet to return. Many people have lost their lives and scores of houses have been burnt down,” Chanu said.

She said that due to the ongoing conflict in Manipur, “many athletes from the state have not been able to train and studies of many children have been hindered”.

Chanu appealed PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah to “bring an end to the conflict at the earliest and restore peace and normalcy in Manipur”.

It may be mentioned here that Mirabai Chanu is currently training in the United States to prepare for the upcoming world championships and Asian games.

“Although I am not in Manipur, I always think about my home state and wonder when this conflict will end,” she said.