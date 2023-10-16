SILCHAR: One person has been arrested by the national investigation agency (NIA) from Assam in connection with the Kwakta bomb blast case in Manipur.

The person was arrested from Silchar town in Cachar district of Assam.

The arrested person has been identified as Md Noor Hussain.

Hussain has been arrested by the NIA, with assistance from the Assam police, for being allegedly involved in a bomb blast in an SUV at Kwakta town in Bishnupur district of Manipur on June 21.

The June 21 Kwakta bomb blast came during the peak of ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities of Manipur.

Three persons sustained injuries and damages were reported from nearby houses in the bomb blast at Kwakta.