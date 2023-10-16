First Naga woman Judge takes charge in Manipur High Court

Imphal: The President of India has appointed Judicial Officer Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui as a Judge of the Manipur High Court.

On Monday, the Acting Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, MV Muralidharan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Kabui at the Manipur High Court Hall, Imphal.

Kabui is the first Naga woman in the state to have been appointed as the justice of the Manipur High Court.

Soon after she administered the oath of office and secrecy, Kabui told the newsmen that she would render her best service for the welfare of the general masses as per the law of the country.

She further stated that she would deliver the truth and justice for the cause of humanity and also as directed by the incumbent Acting chief justice of Manipur and other judges of the Manipur High Court.

A notification in regard to her appointment was issued by the Central government on October 13. Golmei’s name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium in January this year and the Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments in a post on X.

On being appointed and taking charge of office from Monday, many organizations have lauded her.

The Kabui Union Manipur, Kakhulong Pei (Thoubei) Authority, and Zeliangrong United Committee Manipur Valley, in separate statements, said that Kabui is the first woman from the tribal community to hold such a prestigious position in the Manipur High Court.

These organizations pray to give strength and courage to Kabui for delivering the truth and justice in the cause of humanity and also wish her the best in her career.