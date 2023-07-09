IMPHAL: A fully loaded pickup van was set ablaze by unknown miscreants at Sagoltongba in Imphal West district of Manipur on Sunday (July 09) morning.

Notably, a total of three vehicles were set on fire by miscreants at different locations across Manipur during the past 48 hours.

On Sunday (July 09) at around 5 in the morning, one fully loaded pickup van was torched by miscreants, who came in a Maruti Gypsy car, at Sagoltongbam Makha Leikai under the Patsoi police station in Manipur.

Police and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but the vehicle was reduced to cinders.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Md Nazir Khan (45) fled from the scene, when the miscreants attacked him and his pickup van was set on fire.

No casualty has so far been reported in the actions of the miscreants.

Later, speaking to the media, Md Nazir Khan said that his vehicle was engaged for transportation of household articles including tables and chairs.

His vehicle was intercepted by the miscreants and set it on fire reducing it to cinders.

Notably on Saturday (July 08) night, a group of people burnt two private vehicles at Mahabali road near the historic royal palace in Imphal as they suspected those four-wheelers were being used for ferrying household goods to a particular ethnic community.

The mob dispersed after police intervened and the drivers of both vehicles managed to flee and there was no casualty.