IMPHAL: Political solution to the ongoing crisis in Manipur is possible only after complete restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.

This was stated by Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh on Sunday (July 09).

He added that any political solution to the ongoing crisis in Manipur can be brought only after due consultations with all stakeholders.

“Political solution… will come after consultation with all stakeholders when peace and normalcy returns,” Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh said.

The Manipur BJP legislator said: “Whatever negotiations the central government undertakes, final decision will only come after consultations with all stakeholders.”

“All of us have been assured that territorial integrity of Manipur will be protected and aspirations of all indigenous people… will be taken care of,” he added.

Speaking about the recent negotiations in regards to the violence in Manipur, Imo Singh said: “These recent talks only suggested that all those who are responsible for the violence… will be punished.”

The Manipur BJP MLA further stated: “I am sure the enquiry commission will find out the truth behind all the violence in the state and punish accordingly.”

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 150 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.