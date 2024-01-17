IMPHAL: The central bureau of investigation (CBI) has filed charge-sheet against five individuals in connection with the arms loot case in Manipur.

The charge-sheet was filed by the CBI on Wednesday (January 17) in a case of looting of arms and ammunition from Manipur police personnel in May last year.

The charge sheet was filed before the court of Kamrup-Metro chief judicial magistrate (CJM) in Guwahati, Assam.

“CBI has filed charge-sheet against 05 accused persons before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro), Guwahati, Assam, in a case related to loot of arms and ammunitions from Manipur Police Training College (MPTC), Pangei, Imphal on 04.05.2023,” a release stated.

The case pertains to looting of arms and ammunition from Manipur Police Training College (MPTC) at Pangei in Imphal on May 4 last year.

“As alleged in the FIR, a mob stormed into MPTC Pangei complex on May 4 and looted away a huge number of arms and ammunition from the MPTC armoury during the ethnic conflict which broke out in Manipur,” the CBI added in the release.

