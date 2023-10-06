IMPHAL: The residence of well-known human rights activist from Manipur – Babloo Loitongbam – came under attack on Thursday (October 06) evening.

Babloo Loitongbam’s residence at Imphal in Manipur was attacked by unidentified miscreants.

Notably, this attack on Babloo Loitongbam’s residence came just hours after he and former Manipur police officer Thounaojam Brinda were ‘banned’ from public speaking by radical Meitei group – Meitei Leepun.

It may be mentioned here that Babloo Loitongbam has been critical of the Meitei Leepun and Aarambai Tenggol, radical Meitei groups that have been allegedly fanning violence against Kukis in Manipur.

In an interview to NewsClick earlier in May, Babloo Loitongbam alleged that the Meitei Leepun and the Aarambai Tenggol have ‘injected’ militancy into the minds of people belonging to the Meitei community in Manipur.

In the interview, Loitongbam alleged that “not a single church stands in the valley now”.

“All churches are being destroyed,” he said.

Notably, on October 04, activists of Meitei Leepun and Aarambai Tenggol had also stormed into the residence of former Manipur cop Th Brinda threatening her for her statements against the two groups.

Brinda had said that the Meitei Leepun and the Aarambai Tenggol were responsible for an arson incident earlier during the violence.

Brinda had also demanded probe on the “role of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in Manipur violence”.

“The man is not saviour of Meiteis as portrayed. He has sold Meiteis and Manipur out,” she had said in July.