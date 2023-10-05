Imphal: The Senapati District Students Association (SDSA) in Manipur began an indefinite economic blockade on the Imphal-Dimapur highway (NH 02) from 6 pm on Thursday, demanding the restoration of internet services in the state.

The SDSA said that the mobile internet ban, which was imposed in Manipur on September 29, is unjustified and violates the rights of the people.

“The mobile internet ban on districts of Manipur which are not affected by the ongoing conflict is not justified. It shatters the rights of various common people and the students,” the SDSA said in a statement.

The blockade has brought all vehicular traffic on NH 02 in the Senapati district to a standstill. Several goods-laden trucks plying towards Imphal from Nagaland and Assam are stranded on the border.

The SDSA said that in districts like Senapati, not many people can afford broadband internet due to the geographical location.

“The students’ union of Senapati and Chandel, Ukhrul, Noney, and Tamenglong appealed to the government to lift the ban on mobile internet service to these districts at the earliest,” the SDSA said.

The state government had reimposed internet services on October 2 after a brief lifting of the ban. However, the government reimposed the ban due to the prevailing situation of unrest in the state.