Imphal: Lieutenant General H.S. Sahi, General Officer Commanding Headquarters 3 Corps along with Major General Rajan Sharawat called on the Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening and apprised of the prevailing security situation in Manipur.

Lt. Gen. Sahi informed the Governor about the deployment of the army along with Assam Rifles in vulnerable areas to check any untoward incident following the ethnic violence that erupted in May this year.

A Raj Bhavan communique stated that the Governor appreciated the role of the army and Assam Rifles in the run-up to restoring normalcy and peace in Manipur and also asked the officers to extend their fullest cooperation in the future.

Later, Lt. General Sahi and Major General Sharawat called on Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The GOC also briefed the CM about how the army and Assam Rifles are helping the civil administration in maintaining law and order mostly in the peripheral areas and its preparedness to face any challenge at any point in time.

Notably, over 80, 000 central security forces are being deployed at various sensitive places across the state for achieving peace.