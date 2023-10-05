Dimapur: Nagaland Director General of Police Rupin Sharma called for collaboration and information sharing among civil societies, NGOs, state police and other government agencies to effectively address the issue of substance abuse in the state.

Sharma said this while addressing a state-level seminar on substance abuse in Nagaland and its impact on women as the special guest at the Capital Convention Center, Kohima, on Thursday.

The day-long seminar was organised by the Nagaland State Commission for Women (NSCW) with support from the National Women Commission (NCW).

Underlining the importance of synchronized efforts and information sharing in combating substance abuse, he urged civil societies and NGOs to report information about drug financing, peddling, sales, or consumption to the police so that appropriate action can be taken against offenders.

He, however, cautioned against taking the law into one’s own hands.

He also called for conducting awareness campaigns against substance abuse in educational institutions so as to make young people aware of its consequences in their personal lives and society.

Observing that there is limited capacity in rehabilitation centres in the state, the state police chief requested the NCW, NSCW and the social welfare department to address the issue and also make rehab centres more cost-effective.

Highlighting the severity of the substance abuse problem in Nagaland and its impact on society, particularly women, A. Asholi Chalai, NCW joint secretary, stressed the need for organising awareness campaigns in schools and colleges, community empowerment, access to treatment, rehabilitation facilities, mental support, economic empowerment and early intervention to combat the issue effectively.