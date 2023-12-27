Imphal: Villagers in Manipur’s Imphal East district clashed with security forces on Wednesday, refusing to allow the exhumation of a body until missing persons from the recent communal violence are returned.

The confrontation occurred in the inter-village area of Laikhom and Etham Moirangpurel, where a joint team of state and central forces, led by a Manipur police officer, arrived to locate a grave for exhumation.

However, villagers blocked their access, demanding the return of 32 missing persons, 12 from the Meitei community, before allowing the exhumation.

The incident stems from a clash that saw over 30 houses burnt down in the two villages and a militant killed in a crossfire.

One person was also buried after being killed during the violence, the body now at the centre of the standoff.

Unable to proceed without addressing the villagers’ demands, the joint security team returned empty-handed.