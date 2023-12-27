IMPHAL: A 47-year-old man from Nagaland was among four persons held by central reserve police force (CRPF) at Kangvai in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Wednesday (December 27).

They were arrested on charges of unauthorized possession of a single barrel gun with 10 live bullets.

The recovery of the gun and subsequent arrest of the individuals were made during a routine check-up at Kangvai on the state highway connecting Imphal with Churachandpur district headquarters in Manipur at around 10 am on Wednesday (December 27), the police said.

CRPF personnel intercepted a Maruti Alto car proceeding towards Churachandpur from Imphal in Manipur.

Following a check-up, the weapon along with the live ammunition was recovered.

The arrested persons have been identified as Achok (47) from Peren district of Nagaland, Anwar Huissein (26), David (21) and Sahil Ahammed (22).

The arrested persons along with the weapon, ammunition and impounded vehicle were later handed over to the relevant police station in Manipur for further legal actions.