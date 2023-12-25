IMPHAL: Use of air force to destroy poppy cultivation in Manipur is not needed at present.

This was stated by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday (December 25).

The Manipur chief minister further said that the state government has enough of other equipment to destroy poppy cultivation.

“What is the use of using air force? We have other equipment like drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to destroy poppy cultivation,” said Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.

He added: “I am a chief minister and if I ask for I (air force assistance), it will be there within 24 hours.”

“However, there is no use of air force in present times,” said CM Biren Singh.

It may be mentioned here that earlier it was reported that union defence minister Rajnath Singh directed the Indian Air Force (IAF) to destroy poppy plantations before harvest during this season in Manipur.

No crisis or problem in Manipur for past five months, claims CM Biren Singh

“There has been no crisis or problem in Manipur for the past five months.”

This was claimed by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday (December 25).

Speaking to the media on the occasion of Christmas, Manipur CM Biren Singh said that although violence broke out in the Northeast state back in May this year, there has been no crisis or problem in the state for the past five months.

“All have been counting the period of crisis as eight months, but there has been no problem in the state for the past five months,” said Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

However, the Manipur chief minister appealed to all the people of the state to stop perpetrating violence and start peace dialogue.

Also read: Manipur violence: Man injured in a bomb blast in Kangpokpi on Christmas Day

“I appeal to all the people to stop violence in the state and start getting involved in peace dialogue,” said Singh.

He said that complete peace and normalcy must return to the Northeast state of Manipur soon.

“Imphal valley is beginning to get normal. Similarly normalcy will also return to other districts of the state like Kangpokpi and Churachandpur,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh.

The Manipur chief minister also admitted that violence affected the tourism sector of the state.