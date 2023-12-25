171 cartons of smuggled IMFL and beer worth Rs. 12.5 lakh destroyed in Manipur.

Imphal: A total of 171 cartons of different varieties of Indian Made Foreign Liquors (IMFLs) and beer worth around Rs. 12.5 lakhs in the local markets were destroyed by Yairipok Excise Station officials and Meira Paibi (Women vigilante) activists of Yairipok Bamol Leikai and Kekru at the station’s premises on Sunday, the police said on Monday.

The large consignment of the IMFLs and beer smuggling into the state from the neighboring states were confiscated by Meira Paibi activists and the Pambei-led United National Liberation Front from Takhel in Imphal East district on December 22.

Pangambam Ranjit, Officer-in-Charge of Yairipok excise station said that the confiscated smuggling items were handed over by the Meira Paibis and an insurgent group at the peace talks with the government to the Excise officials of Yairipok bazaar in Manipur’s Thoubal district.

The destruction of the illicit goods was made with the permission of the Excise Commissioner, Government of Manipur.

The OC stated that 11 boxes of Royal Challenge, 2 boxes each of Royal Stag & Ultra beer, 1 box of McDowell, 53 boxes of Old Monk, 3 boxes of Kingfisher beer, 97 boxes of Tuborg beer, and four boxes of Budweiser beer worth Rs. 11,71,600 in the local market were destroyed.

He also appealed to the women’s vigilante groups, clubs, and organisations to maintain vigil and extend their support in seizing unauthorised items.