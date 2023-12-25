IMPHAL: Sensation prevails at Kangpokpi in Manipur, after a bomb blast in the district was reported on Monday (December 25) – the Christmas day.

One man sustained injuries in the bomb blast that took place at around 9 am on Monday (December 25), officials said.

The injured person has been identified as Ramesh Bhandari (36).

Bhandari, belonging to the Nepali community, is a resident of Tinkhai Khunou village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

He sustained injuries when a bomb went off at Ageljang village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

One of his right-hand fingers was cut off in the blast.

The injured man was immediately rushed to the Assam Rifles camp at Kangpokpi and later was shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal for further treatment, the Manipur police said.

On receiving the report, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and state forces rushed to the spot and operations were carried out.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

However, the Manipur police said that investigations are underway and a case has been registered.