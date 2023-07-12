Imphal: The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex Naga body in the region, has directed the Kuki-Zo community to rebuild a house belonging to a Naga family at a cost of Rs 20 lakhs by July 25, 2023, in Kangpokpi, Manipur.

The decision was reached by the UNC after a Liangmei Naga family’s house was intentionally set on fire at Chingmang Leimakhong, which is on the outskirts of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts on June 18, 2023.

In a joint release signed by Thanglen Kipgen, Chairman of the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) Kangpokpi District, and its General Secretary Lamminlum Singsit, the UNC stated that the house would be rebuilt with a budget of Rs 20 lakhs.

As part of the rebuilding effort, all Kuki-Zo residing in the Kangpokpi district will contribute Rs 100 per household, while each village chief in the district will contribute Rs 500 per person.

The contributions are expected to be submitted to the Chairman/Secretary of COTO before July 25, 2023.

On June 18, Kuki militants ‘intentionally’ set fire to four houses belonging to Meitei individuals and one house belonging to a Liangmai Naga family in the Chingmang area of Leimakhong, even after noticing the placard identifying it as a Liangmai Naga residence.

Additionally, the Kuki-Zo community allegedly dismantled another gate labelled as “Liangmai Naga” in the Leimakhong area.

Several Naga and Liangmai organizations strongly condemned the act of burning down the house in the presence of a large military presence and near the main gate of the 57 Mountain Division in Leimakhong.

Despite the presence of hundreds of central forces, they remained passive observers during the attack.

Liangmai Naga Katimai Ruangdi, Manipur (LNKR-M), Liangmai Students’ Union, Liangmai Pui Naga Ruangdi (LPNR), Liangmai Women’s Union, and Liangmai Naga Ruangdi (LNR) – the apex organizations representing the Liangmai Nagas of Nagaland and Manipur – vehemently denounced the burning of the Liangmai Naga house.

This incident occurred amidst the ongoing communal violence between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities, which began on May 3 and has resulted in the loss of over 130 lives and the destruction of more than 6,000 houses across the state.