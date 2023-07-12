Imphal: Following the demand from Kuki Women’s rights groups to remove commandos from the Moreh police station, two commandos in civilian attire were attacked by armed miscreants near Indo-Myanmar gate number two in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 10 am when the two commandos, who were stationed at the Moreh Police station, were attempting to purchase medical items from a pharmacy in the Nepali Busti, a short distance from the police station.

One of the commandos, later identified as Bulu, sustained injuries after falling to the ground. The armed miscreants opened fire at them, but the commandos managed to escape and quickly retreated to their police station.

In response to the incident, heavy security forces, including Assam Rifles, CRPF, Commandos, and BSF, launched an operation in vulnerable areas of Moreh.

The injured commando received medical treatment at the Moreh hospital under the protection of the security forces.

In light of the situation, the Tengnoupal District Commissioner decided to reduce the duration of the curfew imposed in and around Moreh, according to official sources.

It is noteworthy that Kuki Women Union and Human Rights Moreh (KWU and HR) organized a sit-in protest at the New Moreh playground in Tengnoupal district on July 7, demanding the removal of state police commandos from the border town’s Moreh police station.

These organizations have accused Manipur police commandos of killing two students in Moreh on May 3.

They also allege that innocent civilians are under threat due to the presence of communal forces, referring to the police commandos.