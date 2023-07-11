Imphal: Governor Anusuiya Uikey of Manipur visited the relief camps at Motbung Model Village in Kangpokpi district on Monday and provided relief materials to the internally displaced persons of the Kuki communities.

During her visit, the Governor addressed the concerns raised by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) Sadar Hills and assured support for the education of internally displaced students and job opportunities for internally displaced employees belonging to the Kuki-Zo people.

In a memorandum submitted by CoTU, the Governor was urged to facilitate the completion of college and university courses for Kuki communities, including medical and engineering students, either outside Imphal, Manipur or in other Northeast states.

Also Read: Assam: Assistant Conservator of Forest arrested in Nagaon for bribery

The memorandum also called for a one-time exemption from all criteria, enabling the Kuki-Zo areas to affiliate or switch over to the CBSE or other contemporary education boards in the country.

Additionally, the CoTU memorandum requested the reassignment of all Central Service and State Service employees of the Kuki-Zo people, who are currently posted in Imphal, to suitable locations outside the city.

Also Read: Over 130 people from poll violence-hit West Bengal take refuge Assam

Alternatively, special arrangements were suggested to allow them to continue their services in Imphal at appropriate places.

The communal clash that occurred on May 3 between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities resulted in the loss of over 130 lives and displaced more than 60,000 people.

Government employees and students from both communities have faced significant hardships as a consequence.