Guwahati: An Assam Forest Department official was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Nagaon on Tuesday.

According to sources, the arrested official is an Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF).

He was posted at the office of the Forest Range Officer in Salona under the Nagaon Forest Division.

The accused has been identified as Nepal Chandra Mandal.

The accused had allegedly demanded a bribe from a person to issue a challan/transit permit.

While the exact demanded amount was not stated by the officials, he was arrested with a bundle of cash notes of Rs 500 denomination.

Following his arrest, the V&AC wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Nepal Ch Mandal, Asst. Conservator of Forest (ACF), I/C Range Officer, Northern Range, Salona, Nagaon Division in his office after he accepted bribe from the complainant for issuing TP (challan).”

Over the past few months, several officials are being arrested for their alleged involvement in corrupt practices. Of these many are still under judicial custody.

Apart from this, some police officials found in such act are also being arrested.